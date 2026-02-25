Asha Sharma Reassures The Public About Her Commitment To ‘Core Xbox Fans’

We’re getting more than a brimful of Asha.

Asha Sharma has pledged her commitment to the loyal Xbox fans.

In a new interview with Windows Central, she said this:

I think that our core Xbox fans and players have invested up to 25 years of themselves in these universes and our console. I want to make sure everybody knows I’m committed to Xbox, starting with the console.

She also stated her desire to meet players where they are, mirroring previous assertions from Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond.

She was also asked if they would change current strategies, as many of those Xbox fans want the company to return to console exclusives.

Asha explained that she still has to learn the ‘why’ of these decisions, and what the data says. So there aren’t any immediate changes for now.

Asha won’t be able to make Activision and Bethesda games exclusives anyway, for legal and regulatory reasons.

As for multiplayer Xbox games like Halo and Forza, there is an incentive to get as many players on them as possible. But there are no legal impediments if they decide to turn them back to platform exclusives.