Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade For Switch 2 Is A Port Of The PS5, Not PS4 Version

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade director Naoki Hamaguchi has ended debate and speculation on what Square Enix did to bring the game to Switch 2.

In an interview with Automaton, he said this:

I sometimes see comments suggesting that since FFVII Remake originally released on the PS4, porting it should have been simple. However, it’s not actually a port of the PS4 version.

After the PS4 release, we enhanced the game’s assets to create Intergrade for PS5, and now, we ported that Intergrade version to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, so there was certainly a lot of optimization to do.

Hamaguchi previously revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is being designed with the PC as the lead platform. They design the game to make the most of the most high-end builds, but with headroom to fit multiple PC SKUs.

So they are scaling the game to consoles appropriately. As a result, even the PS5 Pro is designated as mid-range at best.

Square Enix’s gift for optimization seems to have been hiding in plain sight because they made PlayStation exclusives for years. Now, they might just be the king of multiplatform optimization.