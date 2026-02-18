PC Is Lead Platform For Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, PS5 & PS5 Pro Is Designated As “Mid-Range”

This approach allows Square Enix to make their games great for all platforms.

Square Enix has driven home that they have truly shifted to becoming a true multiplatform game company.

In a new interview with Automaton Media, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3’s director Naoki Hamaguchi said this:

Speaking in purely technical terms, we categorize PS5 and PS5 Pro as “mid-range platforms” internally.

Compared to high-end PCs, texture sizes may differ by roughly 1.5 to 2 times, mesh loading by 1.5 to 2 times, and polygon counts by more than three times. That’s how big the difference can be.

Hamaguchi also made it clear in the same interview that they are using the PC as lead platform for developing this game.

This approach allows them to scale the game down properly for other platforms down the line. This is the reason that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was impressive on both the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S.

Hamaguchi sought to assure Switch 2 and Xbox Series S owners that they would get great ports of the 3rd game. But now, we understand clearly that Square now places the PC platform as their priority.