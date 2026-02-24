Rumor: Former Xbox President Sarah Bond Offended Fellow Employees, Partly Because of “This Is An Xbox” Campaign

Gameranx

This points to how high risk and high profile Microsoft’s gaming division is.

There’s a new report that makes several surprising claims about exiting Xbox President Sarah Bond.

Sarah reportedly resigned from Microsoft in the wake of Phil Spencer retiring and Asha Sharma taking over as head of Microsoft Gaming.

Tom Warren, reporting for The Verge, claimed that Sarah had a contentious relationship with everyone else in Xbox. In particular, her push for the “This Is An Xbox” campaign rubbed other staff the wrong way.

Multiple fans questioned this report, particularly her connection to “This Is An Xbox.” Detective Seeds laid out evidence that the campaign was in the works before she even joined Microsoft.

Michael Hoglund, writing for Windows Central, argued that even though Sarah did not start the initiative, she may have been held responsible for it – and subsequently was accountable for its mixed results.

As we previously reported, Sarah was already taking a position in Tyson Foods last year. These claims may or may not be true, and she may have still decided to leave Microsoft for herself.

We can’t really know for sure how much these claims are true unless Microsoft and/or Sarah decide to address it directly. While we think it’s unlikely, allowing the narrative that someone did a hit piece on her might be harmful enough that it’s warranted.

