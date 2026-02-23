Microsoft Gaming Shakeup: Phil Spencer & Sarah Bond Out, Asha Sharma In As New CEO

Matt Booty is also getting promoted as Chief Content Officer.

A giant shakeup has just been confirmed at Microsoft.

Shortly after the initial reports spread, Microsoft has confirmed the organizational shakeup at their gaming division.

Asha Sharma is taking over as CEO and Executive Vice President of Microsoft Gaming. Asha was previously President of their CoreAI division. Phil Spencer revealed plans to retire that he shared with Satya Nadella since last Fall 2025.

Subsequently, Matt Booty is getting promoted from head of Xbox Game Studios to Chief Content Officer. Matt and Asha are effectively the new heads of the gaming division.

Sarah Bond confirmed separately on her LinkedIn profile that she is leaving the company, saying:

I’ve decided this is the right time for me to take my next step, both personally and professionally.

Reports claim that she resigned from Microsoft, but no one has directly confirmed it yet. Last August 2025 she signed on as independent board director for Tyson Foods, the largest meat company in the US.