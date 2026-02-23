Gameranx

Ubisoft Has Deployed Their “Teammates” Generative AI Project To Their Developers

by

It’s not clear if Ubisoft laid off any developers for gen AI.

Yves Guillemot has explained the status of Ubisoft’s internal generative AI project, called Teammates.

Yves said this in a recent interview with Variety:

Even though the technology behind “Teammates” is R&D, we’ve already made it available to our teams, who are deciding how it fits into their respective creative visions and roadmaps.

Regarding jobs, we see technology and creativity as complementary. AI is a tool to support and amplify talent, offering teams greater flexibility and agility.

The aim is to empower our creators, and staying at the forefront of these tools helps Ubisoft continue to innovate and be competitive.

Yves made this statement one month after Ubisoft cancelled six games and closed two game studios. While he does not address this directly, the question on whether their Teammates program led to some of those layoffs.

It does appear that the backlash against generative AI, including from game developers themselves, has led to studios like Take-Two and EA to swear that their generative AI programs won’t lead to creators getting laid off. But the extent of its impact remains unclear.

