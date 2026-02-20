Pokemon Presents Confirmed Next Week

They hold this event on the same day every year, if you didn’t notice.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the next Pokémon Presents.

The official Pokémon Twitter account made this announcement:

How about some Pokémon news, Trainers?

Tune in to #PokemonPresents at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27, and join us in celebrating 30 years of Pokémon!

See you there!

The Pokémon Company ran a commercial in the Superbowl two weeks ago promoting their 30 year anniversary.

Of course, if you were paying attention, you would know that The Pokémon Company always holds a Pokémon Presents event every February 27 every year. And that’s because the very first Pokémon games, Pokémon Red and Green, released on the Game Boy on February 27, 1996 in Japan.

We already know that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are releasing after this Pokémon Presents ends. We also know about some of the things that Pokémon will spotlight for their anniversary. For example, Stern is making an impressive real life Pokémon pinball machine that’s already running out of pre-orders.

But we’re sure The Pokémon Company still has some surprises in store and we all can’t wait to find out.