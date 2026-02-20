Gameranx

Pokemon FireRed And LeafGreen Coming To Switch Eshop February 27 For $ 19.99 Each

Somehow this is getting stealth dropped.

That one wild rumor about Pokémon last week? Yes, it’s just been confirmed.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are now live on the US Switch eShop. The eShop frontpage shows both Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are available for pre-order.

The games will be releasing on February 27, 2026, and will retail for $ 19.99. The official Pokémon Twitter account confirmed that the games will be available at the end of that day’s Pokémon Day presentation.

Looking back, khu’s original rumor about these Game Boy Advance Pokémon games have been confirmed. Other rumors, such as the $ 30 retail price, were debunked.

Wario64 confirmed they are selling the English, French and European versions separately to replicate how they were originally released. There are small localization differences between these versions, but the playable Pokémon, gameplay, etc. are identical.  

The eShop listing also confirms Pokémon Wireless Club and that Pokémon HOME support is coming later. We’ll have to wait for more details to confirm, for example, if one player can trade Pokémon between their copies of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen under the same account.

