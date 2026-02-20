Alternate Cut Of GTA V’s Gravestone Scene Had Some Confusing Character Beats Between Trevor and Michael

It’s not surprising that Rockstar chose to cut this out.

Another alternate cut of a GTA V scene has resurfaced, with some strange story beats to it.

Lucas7yoshi shared another version of the Bury The Hatchet graveyard scene from the same PS3 dev kit leak that had another version of the Jewelry Heist.

The scene mostly plays out the same, but some cut lines add some strange character beats between Michael and Trevor. Spoilers follow below.

After confirming that Brad was the person buried in Michael’s grave, Trevor and Michael aim guns at each other. Trevor figured out that Michael sold their gang out to the cops and they threaten to kill each other.

Trevor starts talking about raising Michael’s son after killing him. Michael replies that he hopes he does and that he turns out like Trevor if he does. Michael then points out that if he kills Trevor, he can just walk away.

This dialogue was probably cut for how confusing it is. Why did Michael indulge in Trevor’s fantasy of raising his son? We understand Michael isn’t happy with his personal life, but it still comes across as strange.

You can check out the scene below.