An Alternate Cut of GTA V’s Jewelry Heist Has Resurfaced

An alternate cut of GTA V’s The Jewel Store Job has resurfaced.

As explained by Lucas7yoshi, this came from a PlayStation 3 dev kit that was found in a fair. Either a former Sony or Take-Two employee had this dev kit in their private collection before it went up on sale.

There is no video for this alternate cut. Only the audio file for what appears to be the ending was found.

So, in this alternate cut, Michael, Franklin and Lester all get themselves high and drunk after what was probably a successful heist. Michael’s wife Amanda storms in angrily, chastising Lester in particular.

Afterwards, FIB agent Dave Norton comes up to try and fail to get Michael to confess that they were responsible for the heist.

This sequence of events does not materially change the events of the game, but it’s interesting to look back on. We probably won’t ever learn why Rockstar changed this scene.

It could be something as mundane as it being hard to animate their characters being drunk and high at the same time.