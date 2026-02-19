Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

An Alternate Cut of GTA V’s Jewelry Heist Has Resurfaced

by

This is the video game equivalent of a DVD extra.

An alternate cut of GTA V’s The Jewel Store Job has resurfaced.

As explained by Lucas7yoshi, this came from a PlayStation 3 dev kit that was found in a fair. Either a former Sony or Take-Two employee had this dev kit in their private collection before it went up on sale.

There is no video for this alternate cut. Only the audio file for what appears to be the ending was found.

So, in this alternate cut, Michael, Franklin and Lester all get themselves high and drunk after what was probably a successful heist. Michael’s wife Amanda storms in angrily, chastising Lester in particular.

Afterwards, FIB agent Dave Norton comes up to try and fail to get Michael to confess that they were responsible for the heist.

This sequence of events does not materially change the events of the game, but it’s interesting to look back on. We probably won’t ever learn why Rockstar changed this scene.

It could be something as mundane as it being hard to animate their characters being drunk and high at the same time.

Recent Videos

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP
10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics

10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES
20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss

50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss
10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,