Christopher Judge Clarifies He Has “Zero Involvement” In Upcoming God Of War Games After Leaked Clip

by

Judge did not ‘leak’ anything we didn’t already know.

The voice of the elder Kratos, Christopher Judge, has clarified his position on the upcoming God of War games.

He said this on Twitter:

Let me be crystal clear, I have zero involvement with the original games and what they involve. Full stop.

As much as I would love that everything I do in the future would involve SSM (Santa Monica Studio) and GofW (God of War), I have other projects that I am super excited about.

More info this summer

Judge spoke out a day after a fan leaked a conversation they had with him in a recent convention event. Several outlets picked up on this as news, but it seemed that Judge shared this information without knowing that he was being recorded, or that what he shared would be kept secret.

We already know that TC Carson is returning as the voice of the younger Kratos for God Of War: Sons of Sparta and the God of War Remake Trilogy.

