Xenoblade Chronicles X For Switch 2 Has Shadow Dropped, With 4K 60FPS Performance In Docked Mode

Nintendo has shadow dropped Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition for the Switch 2 on the eShop.

This mech open world action RPG was one of the showcase titles for the Wii U in 2015. After the success of the Switch, Monolith Soft indicated their interest in porting the game over.

However, it took until March last year for the studio to fulfill this promise, weeks after the Switch 2 already launched. The game was already compatible on the Switch 2, but of course fans hoped for a Switch 2 version.

The Switch 2 version is sold standalone for $ 64.99, but if you have the Switch version, it only costs $ 4.99 to get the upgrade.

This version can run up to 1080p, 60 FPS undocked and 4K, 60FPS docked. There will also be a physical Switch 2 version releasing this April 16, complete in Game Card.

You can watch the official announcement trailer below.