Rumor: Monster Hunter Wilds Is Coming To Switch 2, With Local Multiplayer

It looks like Capcom figured out the Switch 2’s hardware after all.

More evidence is stacking up that Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to the Switch 2.

Around this time last year, the game’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said that they still had to learn the Switch 2’s hardware before they could assess if a Switch 2 port is even possible.

Fan expectations for this went up after Capcom made a technically impressive port of Street Fighter 6 for the console as one of its launch games.

Today, dataminers found a picture in the latest Monster Hunter Wilds update. The picture doesn’t just depict the game running on the Switch 2.

In fact it shows off several Switch 2 players next to each other, and it seems to depict local multiplayer.

Capcom removed the text that accompanies this picture, which may be because they’re just about ready to announce it, but not quite yet.

In any case, this is clearly not a surprise anymore. With Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata also coming, Capcom clearly has had enough time and experience to leverage the Switch 2’s hardware.

