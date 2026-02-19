Destiny 2’s Next Update Is Delayed A Full Three Months To June

Bungie fans will have a chance to check out Marathon at least.

Bungie just confirmed Destiny 2 is getting delayed, but it’s probably bigger than the fans expected.

At the start of the year, Paul Tassi shared a rumor that Destiny 2’s next update would be delayed to make way for Marathon. At the time, he was not sure how long it would be.

Today, the official Destiny 2 Twitter account made this announcement:

Our next Major Update, Destiny 2: Shadow and Order, is undergoing large revisions and will be delayed.

This update is being changed and expanded to include sizable quality-of-life updates and as a result, will also be renamed. This update will now launch on June 9, 2026.

There’s not enough information to corroborate if Tassi’s rumor is correct, particularly if the game was bumped in favor of Marathon. But there may be Destiny 2 fans who will be happy for a longer wait for a better update.

And yes, this conveniently gives those players who’ll be bored waiting a reason to check out Marathon. But it remains to be seen how much this will help Bungie’s attempt at an extraction shooter.