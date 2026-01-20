Rumor: Destiny 2: Renegades’ Next Update Delayed To Make Way For Marathon

If Bungie has to release Marathon this March, this is the right decision to make.

Bungie has apparently prioritized Marathon over Destiny 2: Renegades.

Paul Tassi shared this rumor on Twitter:

Have heard Shadow and Order will in fact be delayed to make room for Marathon on March 5, given that it was supposed to come out on March 3. Not sure how long, or when it will be announced, however.

Destiny 2: Renegades is the ongoing expansion for Destiny 2. Its appeal is taking heavy inspiration from Star Wars, going so far as to work with LucasFilm.

Destiny 2: Renegades launched in December 2, 2025, and its next update was supposed to be Shadow and Order.

Bungie hasn’t confirmed this rumor yet. But it would stand to reason that they don’t want to split their player base for Marathon’s launch.

They probably did not plan for this overlap, but Bungie would be right to prioritize Marathon’s success out the gate.

Marathon’s success would be a win for Destiny 2 too, of course, so Bungie fans should hope for the best.