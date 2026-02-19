Most Of Bethesda, Including Todd Howard, Is Working On Elder Scrolls 6, And It Just Passed A Big Milestone

Todd really regrets revealing it too soon.

Todd Howard just set expectations for Starfield‘s next update in a new interview with Greg Miller on FunnyGamesCast. He’s also set expectations for Elder Scrolls 6.

After sharing his regrets for revealing it too soon, Todd said this:

… it’s going well. We’re happy with it. It’s going to be a while yet. Um we’re happy with where we pushed the technology and how the game is coming together.

You know, we’re able to play it. We’ve just passed a we’re about to pass a big milestone internally.

The majority of the studio is on the game and some of our partners.

Todd also said he feels bad because he knows the fans want more information, so it sounds like this game could still be a console generation away.

Still, Todd says he spends most of his time on new things, and right now, he’s spending most of his time on Elder Scrolls 6.

Since we’re also counting down the years for the next PlayStation and Xbox, maybe Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be that far off from today.