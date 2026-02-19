Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Most Of Bethesda, Including Todd Howard, Is Working On Elder Scrolls 6, And It Just Passed A Big Milestone

by

Todd really regrets revealing it too soon.

Todd Howard just set expectations for Starfield‘s next update in a new interview with Greg Miller on FunnyGamesCast. He’s also set expectations for Elder Scrolls 6.

After sharing his regrets for revealing it too soon, Todd said this:

… it’s going well. We’re happy with it. It’s going to be a while yet. Um we’re happy with where we pushed the technology and how the game is coming together.

You know, we’re able to play it. We’ve just passed a we’re about to pass a big milestone internally.

The majority of the studio is on the game and some of our partners.

Todd also said he feels bad because he knows the fans want more information, so it sounds like this game could still be a console generation away.

Still, Todd says he spends most of his time on new things, and right now, he’s spending most of his time on Elder Scrolls 6.

Since we’re also counting down the years for the next PlayStation and Xbox, maybe Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be that far off from today.

Recent Videos

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP
10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics

10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES
20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss

50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss
10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,