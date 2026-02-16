Insomniac Reveals Marvel’s Spider-Man Is “Not Likely” To Come To Xbox

Insomniac doesn’t seem poised to join PlayStation’s push to other platforms.

Answering a fan on Twitter, the official Insomniac Games account said that Marvel’s Spider-Man is “not likely” to come to Xbox.

This comes days after Sony’s recent State of Play, where they revealed only one of their first party games that is going to Xbox, Marathon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018 to commercial and critical success on the PlayStation 4. It was also released on PlayStation 5 in 2020 and Windows in 2022.

This revelation is not entirely positive for Insomniac. As we learned in the infamous Rhysida leaks, Sony planned layoffs in the studio months before they announced it.

Those leaks also revealed Insomniac has a pipeline of Marvel games for the next decade, including Marvel’s Wolverine. This means they can’t work on other projects, or for that matter, work on ports of their existing games.

Sony could choose to port Insomniac’s Marvel games to other platforms. They could be compelled to do so if Marvel/Disney told them to. But if that’s in the works now, Insomniac is probably not in the know.