Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Insomniac Reveals Marvel’s Spider-Man Is “Not Likely” To Come To Xbox

by

Well, there’s still a nonzero chance.

Insomniac doesn’t seem poised to join PlayStation’s push to other platforms.

Answering a fan on Twitter, the official Insomniac Games account said that Marvel’s Spider-Man is “not likely” to come to Xbox.

This comes days after Sony’s recent State of Play, where they revealed only one of their first party games that is going to Xbox, Marathon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018 to commercial and critical success on the PlayStation 4. It was also released on PlayStation 5 in 2020 and Windows in 2022.

This revelation is not entirely positive for Insomniac. As we learned in the infamous Rhysida leaks, Sony planned layoffs in the studio months before they announced it.

Those leaks also revealed Insomniac has a pipeline of Marvel games for the next decade, including Marvel’s Wolverine. This means they can’t work on other projects, or for that matter, work on ports of their existing games.

Sony could choose to port Insomniac’s Marvel games to other platforms. They could be compelled to do so if Marvel/Disney told them to. But if that’s in the works now, Insomniac is probably not in the know.

Recent Videos

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
High on Life 2 - Before You Buy

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy
Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , ,