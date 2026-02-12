Take-Two Argues AI Cannot “Capture” Parts Of Making Games Like GTA 6

There are game companies like Take-Two that already get it.

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff has argued that AI cannot capture some parts of making video games like GTA 6.

Analyst Andrew Marok of Raymond James asked Take-Two management about Genie once again in their recent financial meeting. Karl had to explain to their investors that Genie is not actually a game engine.

Karl then made the case for what AI cannot do. He said this:

…there are so many more elements to game development that go beyond, you know, quote, world creation. And the question is, what is world creation?

So, even beyond world creation, there’s everything else that’s involved. There’s the storyline, there’s emotional connection, there’s vibe, um, there’s mission structure.

All of those things you cannot capture through AI. Um, and certainly not through a world builder.

Um, so that’s just a very small component of what we do. And if this pro tool bears out, it will make a component of what we do all that much better and more efficient.

Karl continues to make it clear that Take-Two is studying how to use gen AI. Hopefully their investors, and the public, understands what they already see are AI’s limitations.