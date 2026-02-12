Take-Two President Karl Slatoff Explains Genie 3 Cannot Make GTA Because It’s Not A Game Engine

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff has gone out of his way to explain Google’s Genie 3 is not a game engine.

Analyst Andrew Marok of Raymond James asked Take-Two management about Genie 3 once again in their recent financial meeting. This is after Strauss explained his confusion on how the stock markets reacted to Gemini’s reveal.

Karl said this (edited for clarity):

Genie is not a game engine and it’s very exciting technology. I think the question is how can it benefit our creators and I think there will be a moment in time when that will become more defined.

It certainly doesn’t replace the creative process.

I would say look I mean it looks to me more like a procedurally generated interactive video at this point.

Karl is saying what a lot of gamers already know, of course. We think Marok, who asked this question, already knew this too.

But as frustrating as it is, Take-Two and all these other game companies had to explain to their investors that their business isn’t getting replaced by Genie. Hopefully, these investors will get it soon enough so we can avoid more awkward conversations about it later.