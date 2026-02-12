Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff Explains Genie 3 Cannot Make GTA Because It’s Not A Game Engine

by

That’s right, it’s not Strauss Zelnick this time.

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff has gone out of his way to explain Google’s Genie 3 is not a game engine.

Analyst Andrew Marok of Raymond James asked Take-Two management about Genie 3 once again in their recent financial meeting. This is after Strauss explained his confusion on how the stock markets reacted to Gemini’s reveal.

Karl said this (edited for clarity):

Genie is not a game engine and it’s very exciting technology. I think the question is how can it benefit our creators and I think there will be a moment in time when that will become more defined.

It certainly doesn’t replace the creative process.

I would say look I mean it looks to me more like a procedurally generated interactive video at this point.

Karl is saying what a lot of gamers already know, of course. We think Marok, who asked this question, already knew this too.

But as frustrating as it is, Take-Two and all these other game companies had to explain to their investors that their business isn’t getting replaced by Genie. Hopefully, these investors will get it soon enough so we can avoid more awkward conversations about it later.

Recent Videos

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , , ,