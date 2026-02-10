Rumor: Horizon 3 Won’t Be Out For Three To Five Years

OK but what about the next Killzone?

We now have new information on Guerrilla Games’ Horizon 3.

Yesterday, Jason Schreier revealed that the studio is focused on Horizon Hunters Gathering at the moment. He also confirmed that Horizon 3 will take some time to come out.

Schreier’s language was very careful not to say that Horizon 3 was delayed because Guerrilla’s plans doesn’t suggest that there are problems in development. It’s simply been prioritized for now.

Kotaku has two of their own sources that’s corroborated Schreier’s claims. They confirmed that Guerrilla’s main game right now is Horizon Hunters Gathering.

They were also told by another source that Horizon 3 could release three to five years from now. Their source didn’t confirm platforms.

If Horizon 3 releases in 2031, it’s natural to expect it on PlayStation 6. There’s a possibility it’s also a cross-generation game on PlayStation 5.

It’s more certain that Horizon 3 is coming to PC, albeit delayed for one to two years.