Rumor: Horizon Hunters Gathering Means Horizon 3 Won’t Release For A Long Time

Horizon 3 may not necessarily have been delayed.

Guerrilla Games may have placed Horizon 3 on the backburner in favor of Horizon Hunters Gathering.

Guerrilla announced Horizon Hunters Gathering last week, an online multiplayer co-op PvE title where you take down anthropomorophic machines that have overrun the world.

The game’s premise invites comparisons to Monster Hunter. But Guerrilla also opted for a cartoony art style reminiscent of Overwatch, Valorant, and Marvel Rivals. Horizon Hunters Gathering is coming to PC and PS5, and they’re set to start invite playtests soon.

Jason Schreier shared the game’s trailer on Bluesky, revealing some surprising things in the replies. He revealed that most of Guerrilla is working on Horizon Hunters Gathering. He also confirmed that Horizon 3 will take some time.

For those who don’t remember, Schreier leaked that Guerrilla was working on a live service game in 2024. He was just wrong about it coming out in 2025.

This does not necessarily mean that Horizon 3 is delayed. It’s possible that Guerrilla planned it for the PlayStation 6, and decided to make a moneymaking live service game in between.

Not every Horizon fan may like that, but it could be good for Guerrilla and the IP as a whole.