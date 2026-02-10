Paul Tassi: Marathon Fans Will “Want To Watch” This Week’s State of Play

It looks like Marathon has won the fans back, so far.

Paul Tassi may have made the first big confirmation for this upcoming State of Play.

He said this on Twitter:

Yes, Marathon fans are going to want to watch this

When a fan asked if Destiny 2 could also be at the show, Tassi said he would not bank on it.

Marathon has been confirmed to release this coming March 5, 2026. So there’s no real surprise that this game will make it at the show.

If Bungie opted not to join it, it would be because they were planning a separate presentation or event. But Sony and Bungie could be banking on the game getting more attention as part of the State of Play.

If we were to make any bets, Bungie could announce Marathon’s open preview weekend at this show. Bungie already promised to have a preview event before it launches this March.

And this is going to be a public beta under a different name. But fans can look forward for that news to possible become official this week.