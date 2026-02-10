Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Paul Tassi: Marathon Fans Will “Want To Watch” This Week’s State of Play

by

It looks like Marathon has won the fans back, so far.

Paul Tassi may have made the first big confirmation for this upcoming State of Play.

He said this on Twitter:

Yes, Marathon fans are going to want to watch this

When a fan asked if Destiny 2 could also be at the show, Tassi said he would not bank on it.

Marathon has been confirmed to release this coming March 5, 2026. So there’s no real surprise that this game will make it at the show.

If Bungie opted not to join it, it would be because they were planning a separate presentation or event. But Sony and Bungie could be banking on the game getting more attention as part of the State of Play.

If we were to make any bets, Bungie could announce Marathon’s open preview weekend at this show. Bungie already promised to have a preview event before it launches this March.

And this is going to be a public beta under a different name. But fans can look forward for that news to possible become official this week.

Recent Videos

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?

Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?
Category: Tag: , , , , ,