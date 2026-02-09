Gameranx

Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake Is “Not Too Far Off”

by

We’re all just waiting for the big announcement.

We should apparently expect the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake very soon.

Shinobi602 said this about the rumored title:

Wouldn’t say they’re ‘holding it back’. There’s a reveal and release set, it’s just not time yet. Not too far off.

He was responding to speculation that the game could be showing up in a rumored State of Play event that should be happening this week.

We have been hearing for some time that an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake has been in the works for some time. Apparently part of it is to help provide work to Ubisoft Singapore, but it’s also one that the fans have been clamoring for.

We have been recently covering the trademark Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. This name came up with a PEGI rating, and its website domain has also been registered.

If Ubisoft isn’t announcing it yet this year, they may be planning a release closer to the second half of 2026. We could see it showing up in the biggest month for video game announcements, June, FKA as E3 month.

