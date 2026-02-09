Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Marvel’s Wolverine Is Releasing September 2026

by

It could always be a placeholder date.

We may already know when Marvel’s Wolverine’s release window.

The PlayStation Store in Latin America says that the game is scheduled for Q3 2026, based on the game’s online listing.

As Carwillat901 explains in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Q3 2026 would be between July to September. Insomniac Games previously revealed on Twitter that it was scheduled for Fall 2026.

Fall would cover the period between September and November. Taking all of this information together, it sounds like Marvel’s Wolverine is coming out in September.

As much as that neatly ties everything together, we should remember that this could be a placeholder date on PlayStation Store. And it’s also possible that it hasn’t been updated yet.

So even if the listing is legitimate, we don’t necessarily assume that the information on it is correct. We need Insomniac and Sony to make it official.

And maybe we will get that announcement soon, if rumors of a State of Play happening this week are true.

Recent Videos

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?

Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?
10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US

10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US
Category: Tag: , ,