Rumor: Marvel’s Wolverine Is Releasing September 2026

It could always be a placeholder date.

We may already know when Marvel’s Wolverine’s release window.

The PlayStation Store in Latin America says that the game is scheduled for Q3 2026, based on the game’s online listing.

As Carwillat901 explains in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Q3 2026 would be between July to September. Insomniac Games previously revealed on Twitter that it was scheduled for Fall 2026.

Fall would cover the period between September and November. Taking all of this information together, it sounds like Marvel’s Wolverine is coming out in September.

As much as that neatly ties everything together, we should remember that this could be a placeholder date on PlayStation Store. And it’s also possible that it hasn’t been updated yet.

So even if the listing is legitimate, we don’t necessarily assume that the information on it is correct. We need Insomniac and Sony to make it official.

And maybe we will get that announcement soon, if rumors of a State of Play happening this week are true.