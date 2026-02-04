Take-Two Has “Every Reason To Believe We’ll Continue To Support GTA Online”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that they intend to keep supporting GTA Online after GTA 6 launches.

He said this in yesterday’s earnings call:

Look, Rockstar Games is the locus of information about, you know, where the titles go content and marketing, and generally, we have a pretty light touch when we talk about the label’s creative activities.

At the same time, I have every reason to believe we’ll continue to support GTA Online. There’s a great community that loves it, that stays engaged.

And again in this quarter, Rockstar has shown that when you deliver great additional content, despite how long [GTA Online] has been at market, people show up.

Strauss is alluding to the latest update, A Safehouse in the Hills, which has been hugely successful. This update came with story campaigns that brought back Michael de Santa, and finally added mansions.

GTA Online launched a month after GTA V’s launch. Some fans believe GTA 6 will also have its own GTA Online. But if that’s the case, Rockstar won’t just repeat a one month later release for the sake of it.

They’ll launch GTA Online for GTA 6 when it makes business sense. And truthfully, that might take a while.