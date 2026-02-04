Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Take-Two Has “Every Reason To Believe We’ll Continue To Support GTA Online”

by

Is GTA 6 not getting GTA Online?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that they intend to keep supporting GTA Online after GTA 6 launches.

He said this in yesterday’s earnings call:

Look, Rockstar Games is the locus of information about, you know, where the titles go content and marketing, and generally, we have a pretty light touch when we talk about the label’s creative activities.

At the same time, I have every reason to believe we’ll continue to support GTA Online. There’s a great community that loves it, that stays engaged.

And again in this quarter, Rockstar has shown that when you deliver great additional content, despite how long [GTA Online] has been at market, people show up.

Strauss is alluding to the latest update, A Safehouse in the Hills, which has been hugely successful. This update came with story campaigns that brought back Michael de Santa, and finally added mansions.

GTA Online launched a month after GTA V’s launch. Some fans believe GTA 6 will also have its own GTA Online. But if that’s the case, Rockstar won’t just repeat a one month later release for the sake of it.

They’ll launch GTA Online for GTA 6 when it makes business sense. And truthfully, that might take a while.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY

10 Upcoming AAA Games We Can't WAIT TO PLAY
Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?

Is The Gaming Industry COOKED?
10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US

10 NEW Cyberpunk Games That EXCITE US
10 Games That Make YOU WEAKER AS YOU PROGRESS

10 Games That Make YOU WEAKER AS YOU PROGRESS
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of January 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of January 2026
Cairn - Before You Buy

Cairn - Before You Buy
CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE
Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , ,