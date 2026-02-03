This GTA 6 Mapper Believes Rockstar Is Still Hiding Something In Leonida – Is It A Third City?

This will definitely be the biggest GTA to date.

Saukko505 fielded some questions about the GTA 6 Mapping Project, and he said something that will interest the long suffering fans.

In his latest video, he expressed his belief that Rockstar is still hiding something in Leonida’s map. Saukko505 pointed out that we didn’t see that much of Leonida’s Keys, as well as the southeastern and the central parts of Leonida.

And of course, there is the huge area in the north of Leonida labeled Mount Kalaga National Park. As you may remember, both independent mapping projects agreed to remove the panhandle above that area.

Saukko505 also revealed there is already proof of areas that Rockstar have not revealed yet. Datamining revealed the name Red Hill, which they believe is based on the Appalachian province called Blue Ridge.

Rockstar themselves promised that this would be the biggest expansion of a GTA playable map to date, so he actually believes there’s a third city aside from Vice City and Port Calhioun.

You can watch Saukko505’s video below to learn more about GTA 6 and the mapping project.