Is This The Real Starting Point of The Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA V Spider Mystery?

It makes sense, but the connections have not been made.

Another YouTuber has chimed in with another potential lead for Red Dead Redemption 2’s spider mystery.

As you may already know, we’ve started noticing that multiple YouTubers have been following this mystery and trying to solve it for themselves.

Yesterday, we even covered someone who’s found a way to create thunderstorms in the game. But no one has figured out the puzzle quite yet.

Last week, Strange Man theorized that the mystery’s starting point could be Gertrude Braithwaite. Her unexplained counting may have been hints at the mystery. But that lead hasn’t panned out yet.

A new YouTuber, named how I play, has put forward another theory that once again links it to GTA V. The mystery’s real starting point is Francis Sinclair.

Sinclair appears in Red Dead Redemption 2 in a mission where it appears that he traveled through time. The same Sinclair is the founder of GTA V’s Epsilon cult.

This theory actually makes sense, but we need to see the connections to prove it.