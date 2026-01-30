Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Is This The Real Starting Point of The Red Dead Redemption 2 / GTA V Spider Mystery?

by

It makes sense, but the connections have not been made.

Another YouTuber has chimed in with another potential lead for Red Dead Redemption 2’s spider mystery.

As you may already know, we’ve started noticing that multiple YouTubers have been following this mystery and trying to solve it for themselves.

Yesterday, we even covered someone who’s found a way to create thunderstorms in the game. But no one has figured out the puzzle quite yet.

Last week, Strange Man theorized that the mystery’s starting point could be Gertrude Braithwaite. Her unexplained counting may have been hints at the mystery. But that lead hasn’t panned out yet.

A new YouTuber, named how I play, has put forward another theory that once again links it to GTA V. The mystery’s real starting point is Francis Sinclair.

Sinclair appears in Red Dead Redemption 2 in a mission where it appears that he traveled through time. The same Sinclair is the founder of GTA V’s Epsilon cult.

This theory actually makes sense, but we need to see the connections to prove it.

Recent Videos

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE
Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Highguard - Before You Buy

Highguard - Before You Buy
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,