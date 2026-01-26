There May Be A Tragic Starting Point To Red Dead Redemption 2’s/GTA V’s Spider Mystery

There may be a real-life dark side to this spider mystery as well.

Strange Man has revealed a potential tragic angle to Red Dead Redemption 2’s spider mystery.

As they explain in their latest video, some of the clues surrounding the spider mystery, particularly the pentacles, seem to connect to one Gertrude Braithwaite.

Gertrude is the cousin of Penelope Braithwaite, a suffragist whom Arthur helps elope and escape from her family. Gertrude herself is a dark mirror to Braithwaite; a young woman who has been mentally and physically disfigured.

When the player finds Gertrude, her family has locked her up in an outhouse. You can also visit her later in the game to find that only her skeleton is left.

Strange Man believes that Rockstar has been using Gertrude to hide the spider mystery clues in plain sight. The numbers she says aloud, that don’t seem to follow any logical order, may be the clues to the mystery themselves.

If this theory is true, there may be a similarly dark message behind this spider mystery as well. For now, you can watch Strange Man’s video below to learn all the details.