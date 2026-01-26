Square Enix And Deck Nine Address The Big Questions About Life Is Strange: Reunion’s Canon

This game may still be holding onto some more surprises.

Square Enix and Deck Nine have addressed the big pressing questions surrounding Life is Strange: Reunion.

We reported on the game announcement last week, which surprised everyone by revealing it’s a reunion of no less than Max and Chloe.

The Official Life is Strange Twitter account addressed the big questions on Twitter surrounding the canon. Obviously, spoilers follow below.

There are different dialogue trees based on who you romanced in prior games as Max. The game will let you choose which characters you romanced at the start.

Chloe’s status ties in to Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Because you merge two realities where Chloe lived and died, the Chloe in Life is Strange: Reunion remembers what happened in both realities.

They ended by stating they have no announcements about Nintendo platforms for now.

Deck Nine seems to have covered all bases, but there are probably more surprises to come when the fans finally get to play the game.