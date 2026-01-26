Rumor: Is Watch Dogs A “Completely Dead” IP? Shinobi602 Says “Not Exactly”

Is Watch Dogs a dead IP following Ubisoft’s latest reorganization? Several sources are conflicting on this right now.

Ubisoft announced their reorganization last week, which led to 6 games getting cancelled and two studios being closed. Ubisoft laid out that different franchises would be handled by different creative houses, but they did not say which house would get Watch Dogs.

This opened the door for Tom Henderson to claim in the latest episode of Insider Gaming that:

…as far as I’m aware at this moment in time, the Watch Dogs IP is completely dead.

However, shinobi602 came in on the ResetERA thread about this podcast and simply disputed Tom:

Not exactly

Shinobi602 also confirmed that he was not alluding to a possible Watch Dogs movie.

It’s possible that this will be a mobile game or something else that isn’t an open world game anymore. But shinobi602 did revive hopes that Ubisoft’s open-world answer to GTA might still have a future after all.