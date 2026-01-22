Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Did GTA 6 Force Microsoft To Move Halo Campaign Evolved’s Release Date?

by

Halo Studios hasn’t announced the release date yet though.

Jason Schreier has put forward a claim, or possibly speculation, surrounding GTA 6’s November release date.

He said this in a recent interview:

If I were at Xbox, I was if I worked at Xbox, I would probably be have been pretty pissed when I found out that GTA was moving to November 19th because the anniversary, the 25-y year anniversary of Halo is November 15th. And that would have been a nice a nice like really uh harmonious release date for my Halo 1 remake that now I can no longer do.

He then pointed out that Marvel’s Wolverine and Fable could have the same problem. We also pointed out this issue for Insomniac, and that Call of Duty is in the same boat.

Jason said that ultimately, it’s much easier for game companies to reschedule their game releases compared to older eras in the industry.

For all that it’s worth, Halo Studios still hasn’t pinned down the release date for Halo: Campaign Evolved. They may decide to honor their anniversary anyway, and take that bet for a crowded holiday 2026 alongside Insomniac and Activision after all.

Recent Videos

20 HARDEST Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 HARDEST Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,