Rockstar Reveals Full Details For GTA Online’s Mansion Raid

Rockstar has revealed the full details for GTA Online’s Mansion Raid.

We already covered Mansion Raid’s launch yesterday but now we’ll explain how this Adversary Mode actually works.

Whether you’re the Attackers or Defenders, you will find yourself going all over the mansion. There are security panels found in different levels, and Attackers have to plant bombs on them to open up the vault.

The vault is always at the lowest floor, and yes, it turns out these aren’t based on actual player’s mansions. Surprisingly, this mode plays out more like a conventional Team Deathmatch than something resembling Payday 2.

Based on this GTAForums thread, the consensus seems to be that the mode heavily favors mansion defenders, and it doesn’t give out enough rewards.

We do wonder if Rockstar had to cut out some planned features for this mode, but maybe they can add them in future updates as they get player feedback.