Rumor: Eidos Montreal’s ‘AAAA’ Game Is An Open World Game In The Works Since 2019

Some new details have emerged about Eidos Montreal’s upcoming AAAA.

Yesterday, we reported on the AAAA being listed in LinkedIn profile. All we knew then is that the game uses Unreal 5 and it hasn’t been announced yet.

Tom Henderson, writing for Insider Gaming, claims he knows several details about this title. The game uses the codename P11, and it’s been in development since 2019.

P11 is an open world action-adventure third person game. Tom claims it has properly earned its AAAA label, because of the hundreds of millions of dollars that has been invested into it.

Tom also claims it has gone through significant setbacks and issues, but that isn’t particularly unusual in game development. Game development is unpredictable in general and things can go sideways even if the devs are given all the time and money that they need and aren’t forced to crunch.

Given how long P11 has been in development, we may see Embracer and Eidos Montreal reveal it sometime this year.