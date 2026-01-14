Rumor: Eidos Montreal Is Working On An Unannounced Unreal 5 “AAAA” Game

Maybe AAAA is just acknowledging that games are more expensive to make.

Eidos Monstreal is currently working on a AAAA game.

Timur222 found a LinkedIn profile of an Eidos Montreal employee. This is a senior environment artist who refers to it as a ‘AAAA Game Project (Unannounced)’

The profile also says the artist worked on Maya and Unreal 5 for the game.

Is This With Crystal Dynamics Or Microsoft?

Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics’s studios are currently under CDE Entertainment, one of the dev groups under Embracer Group. In spite of that, the studio’s latest work seems to be support work with Microsoft.

Eidos Montreal’s next games are Fable and Grounded 2. Prior to this, they worked on the poorly received Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, under their prior publisher Square Enix.

Some fans may rankle at the mention of AAAA, but this seems to be a term the industry uses internally. So it’s more than marketing speak.

Maybe AAAA simply properly reflects that games have reached production budgets and development timelines that are at a bigger scale than the AAA games of the PS360 era. Maybe we should properly refer to GTA 6 as an AAAA game too.