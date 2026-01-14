Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Eidos Montreal Is Working On An Unannounced Unreal 5 “AAAA” Game

by

Maybe AAAA is just acknowledging that games are more expensive to make.

Eidos Monstreal is currently working on a AAAA game.

Timur222 found a LinkedIn profile of an Eidos Montreal employee. This is a senior environment artist who refers to it as a ‘AAAA Game Project (Unannounced)’

The profile also says the artist worked on Maya and Unreal 5 for the game.

Is This With Crystal Dynamics Or Microsoft?

Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics’s studios are currently under CDE Entertainment, one of the dev groups under Embracer Group. In spite of that, the studio’s latest work seems to be support work with Microsoft.

Eidos Montreal’s next games are Fable and Grounded 2. Prior to this, they worked on the poorly received Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, under their prior publisher Square Enix.

Some fans may rankle at the mention of AAAA, but this seems to be a term the industry uses internally. So it’s more than marketing speak.

Maybe AAAA simply properly reflects that games have reached production budgets and development timelines that are at a bigger scale than the AAA games of the PS360 era. Maybe we should properly refer to GTA 6 as an AAAA game too.

Recent Videos

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026
10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO

10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO
10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME

10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME
NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More

NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More
Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025
20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,