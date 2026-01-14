Rumor: PS5 Pro’s “PSSR 2.0” FSR4 Update Coming January To March

It is apparently an implementation of a feature similar to FSR4.

There are new rumors going around about the upcoming PSSR upgrade to PS5 Pro, dubbed PSSR 2.0.

In 2024, Mark Cerny revealed that Sony worked with AMD on Project Amethyst, a new project to bring their technologies together.

He later confirmed that this is bearing fruit with FSR4 technology coming to the PS5 Pro, and that it was coming this year. He also clarified that this is not a replacement for PSSR, and is better seen as a PSSR upgrade.

As reported by PC Guide, Japanese PlayStation community member Gust_FAN shared these new details.

PS5 Pro is getting a feature “similar” in implementation to FSR4. This will improve image quality and performance across the board, even with low resolution classic games.

Even games capped at 70-80 FPS will get frame rate boosts. This update is coming between January to March.

We don’t know Gust_FAN’s sources or their bona fides, so we would consider this as a rumor. We’ll find out how good his sources are as this release window passes by.

Regardless of what improvements PSSR 2.0 comes with, Sony and AMD has to make sure it won’t break or compromise some PlayStation 5 games to redeem its reputation.