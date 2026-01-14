Here Are Some More Confirmed GTA 6 Company Brands

They even figured out which bank got robbed in the trailer.

Grid has returned one week after sharing some brands that were found in GTA 6 to share some more.

We won’t go through all the brands mentioned here, but there are some interesting names that came up.

Sinfrontera National Bank has appeared in prior GTA games. It’s the bank that Jason and Lucia hold up in the 1st trailer.

The Duke Arms company, based on the real life Colt firearms, appears in game and also connects it to the Red Dead franchise.

Lure and Reel is a fishing brand that makes fishing rods and tackles. Jason wears a Lure and Reel shirt.

There’s also a LurePredator brand of fishing boats, but it’s not clear if they’re related.

Airgator is a brand of airboats specialized for catching alligators.

Allied Crystal is a sugar company that may be the biggest employer in all of Leonida.

Mega Noticias is a Spanish language radio station debuting in the game.

Finally, there’s a parody of Floriday Lottery with its flamingo mascot called Leonida Lottery, using a dolphin mascot.

You can watch Grid’s video to learn about the rest below.