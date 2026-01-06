Here’s The Grand Theft Auto 6 Parody Brands Fans Have Found So Far

Guessing what these brands are supposed to parody is fun in itself.

Youtuber Grid has made a new video running down the brands that fans identified in Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailers so far.

Why Does Grand Theft Auto 6 Have Parody Brands?

This was a thing since the start of the franchise. On one end, it’s of course cheaper for Rockstar to come up with original brands instead of using ones that already exist in the real world and owned by real companies.

But then again, Rockstar also started licensing real music since the PlayStation 2. Actually, Rockstar writes the Grand Theft Auto games as parodies.

Subsquently, the brands they come up with are parodies of real life brands. Famously, the German beer Pißwasser is a clear parody of the king of beers Budweiser.

With that in mind, we’ll start by running down the alcohol.

The Alcohol Brands In Grand Theft Auto 6

Pißwasser Nein appears in a billboard. Nein means no in German, so this could be a zero sugar or zero alcohol version of the beverage.

There are Spanish language name beers implied to come from South of Leonida’s borders. They include, Lavazas, Pindayho Cerveza, and Cerveza Barracho.

There are two more beers found in the trailers, namely Patrior Beer and Logger Beer. There’s a version of Logger called Logger Light Dreich, which could also be either zero sugar or zero alcohol.

Other alcohol brands that appear include Dignity, Ragga Rum, and Pilok, which appears to be a vodka brand.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Softdrinks

Grid confirmed that eCola was ubiquitous in the trailers, Rockstar’s version of Coca-Cola / Pepsi. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed appearance of Sprite copycat Sprunk just yet.

There are two new sodas that also appeared; Zester, which looks like a parody of Shasta, and Fizz which Grid believes is a parody of Fanta.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Snacks

Phat Chips are back, alongside some new chip brands.

Flaming-Os could be a flat out parody of Flaming Cheetos. The packaging has a flamingo mascot that could be their take on Chester Cheetah.

Jesters is transparently an imitation of Pringles, or if you like, Mister Potato. It uses the same cylindrical cans to hold potato crisps that Pringles and Mister Potato uses.

There’s a new baked good brand called Tiny Frank. Grid didn’t mention this, but our speculation is this is some kind of emasculating reference to Hostess. Finally, there’s some canned and boxed fruit brand called Man Man.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Stores

The 1st trailer shows us 24-7, Rockstar’s version of 7-Eleven, and Uncle Jack’s Liquor, which Lucia and Jason hold up at the end of that trailer. We imagine fans will become really familiar with all the convenience stores like them when the game comes out.

There’s also Xero Gas, and a fast food restaurant called Marbles.

There’s a few more brands that Grid brings up in this video, but we’ll let you enjoy learning about them below. Half the fun of these parody brands are figuring out what they’re supposed to reference, so enjoy making your guesses too.