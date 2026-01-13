Gameranx

Resident Evil Showcase For Resident Evil Requiem Scheduled This Week

Capcom gets ahead of Xbox with the first big game promotion event of the year.

Capcom has announced a Resident Evil Requiem event this week.

They made this announcement on YouTube:

Tune in on January 15 at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT for the Resident Evil Showcase and be one of the first to see brand new gameplay and news for Resident Evil Requiem.

Capcom just revealed that Resident Evil Requiem would be launching with Nvidia DLSS 4 support, including full path tracing. We already know that it’s coming this February 27 on Steam, Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.

What Should We Expect?

Capcom may run down the differences between different platforms. We imagine the range of performance goes from Xbox Series S all the way to an Nvidia PC.

But they have also been slowly rolling out information about the game. We suspect they’ll show their cards here. They may also launch a free demo for all platforms.

