Resident Evil Requiem Is Launching With DLSS 4 & Path Tracing On Nvidia GPUs

Resident Evil Requiem is launching with high level performance, on PC.

Nvidia just announced that Capcom’s upcoming horror game Resident Evil Requiem will be launching with DLSS 4. They boast that it’s been optimized to even use path-tracing.

Nvidia gave this explanation:

In a game like this, the expression of light and shadow is crucial, whether it’s flickering hallway lights, neon-lit streets glowing in the night, or the flame of a lighter illuminating the path ahead.

With path tracing implemented, Resident Evil Requiem now renders multiple shadows from various light sources, as well as complex lighting effects like reflections and refractions through glass, with more natural lighting, enhancing immersion during gameplay.

Nvidia also shared a trailer that demonstrated how Nvidia’s power benefits Resident Evil Requiem. RTX’s advanced lighting model gives the game that somewhat surreal photorealistic visual quality we’ve grown to expect.

On top of that, they also show how the game benefits further from multi-frame generation. Using DLSS 4, path tracing, and RTX, the game runs at a range of 250 to 300 FPS.

An Experience That Isn’t Possible On Consoles

While some gamers may not want to admit it, it’s well known that Nvidia can pull off things with their GPUs that AMD simply cannot deliver for either PlayStation or Xbox.

With this trailer, Nvidia is taunting and tempting console gamers with the prospect of not just ray-tracing, but path tracing, and still being able to play games above not just 30 or 60 FPS, but well above 120 FPS.

…Or Is It?

Of course, Nvidia supplies a custom SOC for the Nintendo Switch 2. So far, we have seen some specific examples of 3rd party Switch 2 games outperforming even PlayStation 5 on very select metrics.

For the most part, the Switch 2 shouldn’t really outperform the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 because Nvidia didn’t provide Nintendo the same hardware they have on their most high end GPUs.

But we would want to point out that Nintendo filed some strange and astounding patents for the Switch 2 to use DLSS. In this case, we think it’s possible that the Switch 2 could stream higher quality textures, or even have cloud streaming, to get the same DLSS 4 path tracing performance for Resident Evil Requiem.

That’s because Resident Evil Requiem will also be on GeForce NOW.

And Nvidia may be pushing GeForce NOW in the near future, if all the news and rumors about PC components going up in price comes to pass. In the meantime, you can watch Nvidia’s DLSS 4 trailer for Resident Evil Requiem below.