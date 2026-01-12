Gameranx

ESRB Has Rated Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park

One ‘wonders’ if Nintendo is already preparing the Direct right now.

The ESRB has published their rating for Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

To quote the ESRB:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB with Mild Fantasy Violence.

The ESRB’s official rating is E for Everyone, with notes for mild fantasy and in-game purchases.

That rating was probably in line with what most fans expected, but it also hints to something else.

Will Nintendo Announce This Game In A Nintendo Direct, Coming Soon?

The ESRB usually publishes their ratings for games that are close to release. This is not so established a rule that it’s confirmed an announcement, but it’s common enough that fans would be right to ask around.

Nintendo already announced this Switch 2 Edition in a Nintendo Direct last year. And they haven’t really explained what 2026’s roadmap will be, so they could very well be revealing that soon.

