It will be an impressive showing for Bond’s spectacular return to video games.

IO Interactive has revealed that 007 First Light is launching with Nvidia DLSS 4.5 support.

We just reported on DLSS 4.5’s launch. IOI explained they are working on making full use of its features, including enhanced Super Resolution and 6x multi frame generation.

They also shared footage of 007 First Light running at 4K and 250 FPS+, powered by Nvidia’s new technology.

IOI also brings up new technology they’re bringing into the game using their Glacier engine. They have a new volumetric smoke system that hasn’t been done anywhere before.

They also developed new animation and AI systems so that 007 First Light’s gameplay will feel different from their Hitman games.

They also shared the game’s minimum and recommended requirements, which you can read below.

Minimum:

Processor: Intel Core i5 9500K / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Graphic Card: NVIDIA GTX 1660 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel discrete GPU equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Video RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 80 GB minimum

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 30

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Core i5 13500 / AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Graphic Card: NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti / AMD RX 6700 XT / Intel discrete GPU equivalent

RAM: 32 GB

Video RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 80 GB minimum

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 60

Finally, you can watch the official 007 First Light Nvidia PC dev video below.