This Is What Grand Theft Auto V Looks Like On Nvidia DLSS 4.5

Don’t expect too much of an upgrade.

A YouTuber has demonstrated Grand Theft Auto V running on Nvidia DLSS 4.5.

As we reported yesterday, Nvidia announced DLSS 4.5 launching and available for all Nvidia GPUs users.

DLSS 4.5 makes big promises, including running games at 4K 240 FPS with minimum frame pacing. But you shouldn’t expect to see changes that dramatic for Grand Theft Auto V.

The minimum upgrades are still going to be great for Nvidia GPU users now. Nearly everyone will benefit from dynamic multi frame generation and improved anti-aliasing.

DLSS 4.5 Could Be A Showcase On Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar is good at optimization, but they don’t really go out of their way to partner promotions with Nvidia and AMD. Instead, they put the work in private and publish them when they’re ready for their loyal fans.

But they have an opportunity to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 with full DLSS 4.5 when it comes to PC. It’s certain that that port isn’t coming this year, so Rockstar has lots of time to make it happen.

In the meantime, you can watch Grand Theft Auto V on Nvidia DLSS 4.5 below.