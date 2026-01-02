GTA Online Fans Talking Potential “Payoff” Bonus In The Future

With a certain other game not coming out until the end of the year, at the very earliest, many are still playing GTA Online to get their kicks while they wait for Rockstar Games to finish its work. Recently, that’s been a lot easier to do, thanks to the “Safehouse in the Hills” content that dropped last month and all the perks that came with it. Even if you’ve already beaten the new content and acquired all the mansions within, many are fine with going back to the older content, like heists, and taking things on so they can get more money and buy more things with it.

One such person went onto Reddit to note the fun they were having with one of the heists, but also to state how certain “associates” for these jobs should get more pay:

“Had the Cluckin Bell raid ready to go and some spare time today. Wanted the weekly challenge bonus. I usually (almost always) play 100% solo but thought what the heck, let’s try to find some randoms.

Started the mission, lo and behold, three other fairly high levels join up. Everyone helps out, and with 4 experienced players the whole thing runs smooth as heck. It was legit fun.

This is proof that if Rockstar made these jobs worthwhile for everyone’s time, they would get the online service that this game has the potential to be. It doesn’t need to be $500k, but imagine running the Bell finale and getting like $250k as an associate each time. I know it would entice more people to join.”

More interaction with the community is always a welcome thing to shoot for, as you shouldn’t always have to rely on the “ones you can trust” to help you get the job done and get paid. And some agreed that there needs to be better adjustments with the payouts:

“It should be 50% of the leader’s payout in most cases.

I can see how that would further encourage idling, but there are some jobs where the associate/prospect gets nothing, and that’s terrible.”

Indeed, why waste your time doing something if you’re not even going to get a little money in return? Exactly.

Ironically, money amounts in things like GTA Online have been a “sticking point” with gamers for some time now, as many feel that some of the amounts needed to buy things like cars and mansions have been way too high. We’ll have to see if Rockstar Games adjusts things going forward.