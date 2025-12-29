GTA Online: Gun Van Location December 29th, 2025

On the ever popular GTA Online, the Gun Van is highly sought after by many players. Reasons range from weapon discounts depending on what you want, to the gun van being the only way to reasonably obtain some of GTA’s weapons, like the Widowmaker or Railgun Problem is, the location of said vehicle changes from day to day, with the load-out inside changing weekly. Where can you find it today, December 29th? Here’s the location and what’s available for purchase.

Where is the Gun Van Today?

Today the gun van is located in the lower left side of the map, the exact area being -1328.9657,-1162.6438. You can also head to the barber shop located near the coordinates and look from the storefront Bean Machine. Head across the street from there, hop over the fence and in the small alley you’ll find the Gun Van. Be careful driving today, as the snow event is still happening, ending very soon.

What is in the Gun Van Today?

Here is a list of everything made available to purchase in the Gun Van, along with the prices for each weapon, including those who have GTA+.

Stun Gun:

337.500 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 225.000 GTA$ (-40%)

Service Carbine:

222.000 GTA$ (-40%)

Combat Shotgun:

265.500 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 236.000 GTA$ (-20%)

Compact Grenade:

40.500 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 36.000 GTA$ (-20%)

Vintage Pistol:

3.105 OTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 2.760 GTA$ (-20%)

Up-n-Atomizer:

359.100 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 319.200 GTA$ (-20%)

Unholy Hellbringer:

404.100 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 359.200 GTA$ (-20%)

Railgun:

657.000 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 584.000 GTA$ (-20%)

Grenade:

225 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 200 GTA$ (-20%)

Super Light Armor:

90 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 80 GTA$ (-20%)

Light Armor:

180 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 160 GTA$ (-20%)

Standard Armor:

270 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 240 GTA$ (-20%)

Heavy Armor:

360 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 320 GTA$ (-20%)

Super Heavy Armor:

450 GTA$ (-10%)

GTA+ 400 GTA$ (-20%)

It’s here, it’s there, it’s everywhere. The gun van is always on the move. Where will it be next, no one knows, but there will always be someone out there who is able to find it. Travel quickly if you still want to find the elusive weapon-filled van today. And tomorrow, who knows, maybe you’ll be the first to discover it while you game.