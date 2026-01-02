A Missing Chapter For Resident Evil 4 Remake Has Been Uncovered

Resident Evil fans are ready to finally get their hands on the next major installment. We know that Resident Evil Requiem is coming our way next month. Fortunately, we do have some slightly new Resident Evil content to keep you engaged in the meantime. Don’t get too excited, it’s not a new game or series to sit in on. Instead, it looks like there’s a bit of new content we can watch that was cut from the Resident Evil 4 remake.

It’s not unusual for games to have cut content. There are a plethora of reasons why a developer cuts content from the game before it finalizes and reaches consumers. We’re not quite sure what the reason was for this cut content in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but it appears there was originally a different opening sequence for the game than what we received.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley Chapter Restore

Thanks to the YouTube channel Thekempy, we’re getting a look at the somewhat restored chapter. It looks like the developers initially had players taking on the role of Ashley, likely at the start of the game. The intro would see Ashley go through a path that ultimately leads to where players start off as Leon Kennedy. Unfortunately, the restored content is minimal, as most of the files tied to these sequences are no longer present in the game.

You can watch the full breakdown of how the level was intended to play out in the video embedded above. But more or less, it’s about Ashley trying to break free from being captive and stealthily trying to maneuver around a couple of pathways. Eventually, she would be captured again around the point where Leon enters the game. Still, it’s rather neat to see how the game was supposed to open up, which was even highlighted in the initial teaser trailer for the game. Again, why this section was cut is anyone’s guess, but, as the YouTube channel speculates, it might have everything to do with maintaining the game’s flow.

As for what’s next in this survival horror franchise, we have a new mainline game coming. Resident Evil Requiem will take players back to Raccoon City decades after the tactical strike. That game will arrive on February 27, 2026. However, beyond that, there are rumors of a couple more remakes coming, starting next year in 2027.