Fans Uncover Another Potential Returnee In Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom has been building up Resident Evil for decades now. Given the long-running history of the video game franchise, one way they have gained towards their fanbase is through remakes. There’s a slew of remakes out there already for the series, and it’s helped newcomers get a better sense of the lore and characters for the latest games. So, with Resident Evil Requiem coming out, which is centered around the return of Raccoon City decades later, there are plenty of fans, both old and new, who are familiar with the setting.

Since this is set decades later after the events of Raccoon City’s destruction, a big question fans have been asking is who is coming back. Something as big as going to where the outbreak first started spreading sets up so many potential returning characters. We knew since the announcement that we would be stepping into Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft. Meanwhile, just last week, we learned that Leon Kennedy is also coming into the game to lend a hand. But is that all?

Fans Uncover Another Returning Character In Resident Evil Requiem

The character speaking to Leon is most likely Sherry Birkin, the voice is the same as hers in Resident Evil 6, the hair color is exactly the same, and she also works in the same organization as Leon, DSO.#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/mYXTGAfYYa — Waleed (@Waleedx2007) December 15, 2025

If you’re hopeful that there will be some more familiar faces coming to Resident Evil Requiem, you’re not alone. Fans have continued to speculate on who might show back up. One of the characters that might have been uncovered simply by their voice is Sherry Birkin. Sherry was just a little girl when she was rescued from Raccoon City, so it makes sense she would come back. We’ve already seen Sherry grow up and hold things down on her own in Resident Evil 6.

That’s where this discovery came from, as Waleed on X pointed out the voice comparison. You can hear Sherry’s voice throughout Resident Evil 6 as she’s one of the main playable characters. Meanwhile, it seems that the mysterious woman Leon is speaking to in Resident Evil Requiem is Sherry, as the voices sound incredibly similar. It’s likely that the same actress was used to voice Sherry again in this new game.

Again, that’s purely speculation as we don’t have the official reveal quite yet. However, it might not be too long before we start seeing some more character confirmations coming our way. After all, Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

If Capcom is not looking to keep some characters a secret until you play the game, then we might see some new marketing materials highlighting some familiar faces next month as we head towards the game’s upcoming launch. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for even more Resident Evil content, it looks like there will be a couple more remakes coming our way right after Requiem, according to a reliable industry insider.