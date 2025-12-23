007 First Light Has Officially Been Delayed

There was a ton of hype over IO Interactive taking on the James Bond video game franchise. Their work with the Hitman franchise proved they can bring out a stealthy gameplay experience. With James Bond, they’ll be able to open things up a little more and give fans a more action-packed spy thriller. 007 First Light has garnered quite a bit of attention and fandom, with fans eagerly awaiting its release date. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as the game has been delayed.

It’s never fun to hear about a game being delayed. For those games you have been hoping to dig into at launch, a delay can be bitter news. But delays happen for good reason, as the developer strives to deliver a gameplay experience that meets fans’ expectations. That’s exactly what’s going on right now with IO Interactive and their upcoming 007 First Light video game.

007 First Light Has Been Delayed

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. pic.twitter.com/DLej5bLxun — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) December 23, 2025

On the official X account for 007 First Light, the development team at IO Interactive has revealed that the game is being delayed by two months. Players will now have to mark down the new release date as May 27, 2026. The studio is looking to delay the release so they can deliver a game that offers breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, and car chase sequences that fans would expect. But, on the bright side, the developers have confirmed that the game is fully playable from start to end.

This extra bit of time will go towards polishing. It should mean a well-optimized gameplay experience when this title drops into the marketplace, rather than developers having to deal with bugs and technical issues to iron out post-launch. That’s, of course, if there’s no additional delays that pop up between now and the actual new release date. But we’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

At any rate, while they are working their way through the new James Bond game, you can rest assured that Hitman is not being dropped. We have since seen the CEO of IO Interactive confirm that a Hitman 4 will happen down the line.