Mafia The Old Country Gets Sale To End The Year

There are many reasons to look forward to the end of the year. One of the biggest ones for the gaming community is that there are typically “end-of-the-year sales” that happen across all platforms and official shops. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Nintendo eShop, Steam, Xbox Live Marketplace, PS Store, etc. When the holidays roll around, certain games get marked down so that some “extra sales” can happen to help boost the end-of-the-year numbers. One such game that has gotten a small discount is Mafia The Old Country, which is 10% off for a limited time.

This title continued the crime saga from 2K by bringing things back to Italy and showing how things were done before things got “too modern.” You play as a young man who gets asked to join a crime family, and while you start at the bottom of the totem pole, you have the opportunity to rise up and truly make a name for yourself.

The game was praised by fans and critics for various reasons. First, they loved the classic style of the story, as it felt like a true mobster tale, woven into the histories of Italy and beyond. Second, the game looked beautiful, as the team worked hard to make things look realistic, from the character models to the setting and so on. Furthermore, the game played really well, mixing all sorts of gameplay mechanics together so that nothing felt stagnant on the way to the top.

While it may not have been the biggest sales hit of the year, which would’ve been hard given some of the competition it went up against, 2K seemed pretty satisfied with the results. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t have made the sale at only 10% off. They could’ve easily made it a lot more, like a certain other game under their banner. Just saying.

The true success of Mafia The Old Country may not be known for a while, but the real question is how will 2K attempt to continue the series? Will they keep going with the “old country approach” and showcase what it was like for the Mafia to cross the ocean and make their first footholds in America? Will they attempt to tell a new story in the “modern day” to try to expand the saga into fresh territory? Or, will they wait a while before even thinking about making another game? Only time will tell.