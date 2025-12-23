Bloober Team CEO Reveals Project M Vision Could Only Exist On Nintendo Hardware

Bloober Team has been known for delivering horror games to the marketplace. That’s their genre of choice, and they’ve stuck with that genre for years now. We’ve seen them bring out games like Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium. However, it wouldn’t be until they were given access to remake and deliver Silent Hill 2 into the market. That game took fans by surprise with the level of detail and care the studio put into delivering not only a project close to the source material but also a modernized gameplay experience.

So, with this newfound success and their name associated with a team that can deliver AAA horror gameplay experiences, there’s a far bigger audience keeping tabs on the team. We know of two game projects this team is working on. One of those projects is coming out as a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Bloober Team CEO Talks Project M

In 2026, we should see something on Project M. This is one of the games currently in development at Bloober Team. But what makes it a little more interesting is that this team is striving to deliver a horror game exclusive to the Nintendo platforms. Specifically, we should see this horror game come out for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. Although we don’t know much of anything about the game at the moment.

With that said, Nintendo Insider spoke with Piotr Babieno, the CEO of Bloober Team. During their conversation, the topic of Project M came up, and Piotr noted that the details should be shared very soon. However, while they can’t say anything quite yet, Piotr noted that fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will feel at home.

You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it’s still too early to talk about it. We’re confident that we’ll be able to share the first details very soon. What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware.

They also said that this vision would be a twist on other horror games and could only exist on Nintendo hardware. So what Bloober Team has planned for this game remains a mystery for now. That said, what’s not a mystery is the other project in the works at Bloober Team. The studio saw considerable success with the Silent Hill 2 remake, and Konami is granting them access to remake the original Silent Hill game. Although outside its announcement, we haven’t seen any marketing materials highlighting the game quite yet.