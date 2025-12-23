Could Musical Acts Anyma or Tale Of Us Be Coming To Grand Theft Auto 6?

It’s not as crazy as it sounds.

We have reason to believe that these musicians could be part of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Gameroll got the ball rolling with this update:

Popular musician Anyma has posted a picture of himself with Rockstar co-founder and current CEO Sam Houser to his Instagram story.

Pretty cool to see another photo of the man himself.

This is obviously a huge reach, but maybe Anyma’s music will be on GTA 6’s radio considering that Sam seems to be a fan haha. Who knows.

Instagram Stories are temporary, so we won’t bother looking for the clip to link to it.

Who Is Anyma?

Anyma is a musical project by Matteo Milleri, a melodic house musician from Berlin. Millari has been active since 2011 and is signed to Interscope Records.

Anyma has collaborated with the likes of Grimes, FKA Twigs, and Ellie Goulding. He worked with Goulding on his latest single, Hypnotized, in January of this year.

What About Tale Of Us?

Before starting Anyma, Millari first found success with fellow DJ Carmine Conte, AKA MRAK, in another project, Tale Of Us.

This was a preexisting connection to Grand Theft Auto, as 374_Karin explained on Twitter:

Matteo Milleri & Carmine Conte (Tale of Us) already appeared in GTAO as part of the After Hours DLC being one of the DJs for the nightclub.

They’ve clearly been friends for some time now and I wouldn’t be surprised if he returns as a DJ somewhere in GTA VI.

Indeed, we found a press release of when Tale Of Us appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online all the way back in 2018. Rockstar said this:

As your new Nightclub sends shockwaves through the San Andreas party scene, English Dave is busy recruiting the best new talent to ensure your club’s reputation is top notch.

The latest rumor? Tale Of Us, Italy’s finest purveyors of lush and melodic techno, are available for hire and ready to step up as resident DJs in your Nightclub.

In a major coup for the Los Santos nightlife scene, Tale Of Us is debuting new, exclusive music they produced for their upcoming artist album, Afterlight…

We also found a recording of Tale of Us’ full one hour set in game. You can check it out here.

How Important Will Music Be In Grand Theft Auto 6?

A few months ago, we reported on rapper Skrilla claiming that he would also be in Grand Theft Auto 6. His song Doot Doot is the origin of the 67 meme.

Rockstar also explained that part of the story will involve Leonida’s music industry. While it only looked like hip-hop and rap would be the focus, Grand Theft Auto 6 may feature even more genres after all.

But maybe that’s really what we should have expected since that’s how Rockstar has done it since even the 2D top-down PlayStation days.